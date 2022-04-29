Crowny Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $100,531.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

