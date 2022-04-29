Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $6.07. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 2,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

