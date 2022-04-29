Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $10,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

