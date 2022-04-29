CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $922,349.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00010147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.01 or 0.07241176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,210 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

