CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.51 million.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 184,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,639. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 151.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CTS by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

