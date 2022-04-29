CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 1,290,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,795. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

