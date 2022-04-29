CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. CubeSmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.37-2.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE CUBE traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. 4,012,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

