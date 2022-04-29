Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 102.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Curis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

