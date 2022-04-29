CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.02 million and $162,052.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,519.37 or 1.00045006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00260445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00020514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

