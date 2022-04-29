DA Davidson Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

