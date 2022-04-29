DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Up 216.7% in April

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.75 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

