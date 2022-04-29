Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.61

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 92057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.