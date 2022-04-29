Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.61

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 92057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)
