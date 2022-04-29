Dale A. Asplund Sells 6,575 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

URI traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.52. 918,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.44. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

