Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.06. The stock had a trading volume of 80,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,555. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

