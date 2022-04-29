Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for about $26.03 or 0.00065597 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and $61,830.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00031740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00101186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 91,286 coins and its circulating supply is 39,832 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars.

