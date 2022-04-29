Dawson James Initiates Coverage on Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BYRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a P/E ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

