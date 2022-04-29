DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Cap of $95.01 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $95.01 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,386,165,177 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

