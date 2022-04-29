DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $218,321.76 and $244.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

