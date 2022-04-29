Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Major Shareholder Buys $14,789,780.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,053,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $592.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 611,334 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 109,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

