Deeper Network Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 5% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $74.63 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.48 or 0.07239678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars.

