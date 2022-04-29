DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,674,366 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

