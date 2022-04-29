Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $450.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $475.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE stock opened at $384.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 87.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

