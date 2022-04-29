Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 3.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 427,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 187,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$48.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

