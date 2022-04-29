Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DKL stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

