Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €31.66 ($34.04) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a one year high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.