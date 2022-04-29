Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.39 ($118.70).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €31.66 ($34.04) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a one year high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.