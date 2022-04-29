Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Up 0.6%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMCY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Democracy International Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000.

