DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 623.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get DENSO alerts:

DNZOY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 127,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.