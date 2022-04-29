DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 623.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
DNZOY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 127,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86.
DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.