Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 189.1% in April

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,125.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Derwent London stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

