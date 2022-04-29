Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.20

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $54.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Twitter stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

