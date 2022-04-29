Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price to $65.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. Scientific Games has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.