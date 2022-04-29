Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR DB1 opened at €163.40 ($175.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a one year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.04.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.