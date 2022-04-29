DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.58. 1,357,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.82. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 268.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.50.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

