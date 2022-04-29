Dexlab Market Capitalization Achieves $7.76 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $139,859.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins.

Buying and Selling Dexlab

