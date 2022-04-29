DEXTools (DEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $292,632.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and approximately $292,632.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00030990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,925,200 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

