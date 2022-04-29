Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.47 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.