Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

FANG opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

