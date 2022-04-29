Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion to $4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.50. 1,927,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.34. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.