Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Holdings Boosted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 89.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 243.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

