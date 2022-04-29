DigitalBits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.08 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $254.31 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00238509 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00579082 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,804,327 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.