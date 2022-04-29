DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of DOCN opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

