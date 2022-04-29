Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 306 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.45) to GBX 323 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 335.11 ($4.27).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($4.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.49), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($95,477.44).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

