Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 9th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

