DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLO. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. DLocal has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

