DOC.COM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $337,045.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 118.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $337,045.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00100384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

