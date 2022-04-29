Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

CWXZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

