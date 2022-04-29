Donut (DONUT) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Donut has a total market cap of $198,308.80 and approximately $642.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.79 or 0.07258182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

