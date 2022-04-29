Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.38 and traded as low as C$15.60. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 815,334 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.