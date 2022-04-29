Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.04 EPS.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 25,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

