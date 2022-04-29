DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMDS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.48) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.49) to GBX 570 ($7.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.46).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.97. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.