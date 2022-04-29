DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMDS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.48) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.49) to GBX 570 ($7.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.46).
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.97. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
